Sky Mobile has the cheapest iPhone 12 mini deal around at just £29 a month

Apple's one-handed iPhone 12 mini stands out as the cheapest option in its latest collection of devices, but if you really want to make the most of its affordability, Sky Mobile looks like the way to go right now.

The network is currently offering the UK's cheapest price for iPhone 12 mini deals, coming in at just £29 a month. However, while that comes below the rest of the competition for price, it will keep you at just 2GB of data.

That's obviously going to be quite limiting for a lot of users, but luckily the cost to upgrade with Sky isn't very big. You can boost your data cap up to 8GB for just £31 a month instead.

So how does Sky keep its costs low? It's down to how it does its contracts. Sky does effective 36 month contracts known as Swap24 with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

These iPhone 12 mini deals in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £29 per month

Here it is - the UK's current cheapest tariff for the iPhone 12 mini. There's nothing to pay upfront and then your monthly bills come in at just £29. For that price, you'll find yourself limited to 2GB and although that will be enough for some, a lot of people will find the 8GB plan below suits them better.

iPhone 12 mini: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £31 per month

The upgrade to the 8GB version of this deal is surprisingly inexpensive. You only pay £31 a month instead - still one of the cheaper prices around - and there is still nothing to pay upfront. 8GB will be a much more comfortable data cap for most, allowing for a light bit of streaming as well as frequent use of social media, app downloads and more.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 mini and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £29 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's the iPhone 12 mini like?

iPhone 12 mini

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.