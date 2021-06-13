Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 match for free and from anywhere

After more than two decades of waiting, Scotland are finally making their first appearance at a major tournament since 1998 and the Tartan Army will be out in force to roar on the boys in blue with 12,000 fans allowed at Hampden Park. The pressure's on right from the start for both teams, who'll be eyeing this game as a must-win. Follow our guide to watch a Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group D game from anywhere.

Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 live stream Date: Monday, June 14 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland Free live streams: BBC iPlayer Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Steve Clarke has fostered a promising group of players and an attractive brand of football, as seen during Scotland's impressive 2-2 draw with the Netherlands two weeks ago. Their glut of talent at left-back has become a running joke, but the lesser-heralded John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams should be looking to make their mark on this tournament.

Can they ride the feel-good factor like Wales did in 2016?

That tournament did not go to plan for the Czechs, who crashed out with just one point five years ago, but they shouldn't be underestimated. Jaroslav Šilhavý's men beat England in qualifying, and in Tomáš Souček and Patrik Schick they possess some serious aerial weaponry, with set-pieces a particular strength.

Can Scotland return to the big time with a bang? Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream and watch this game from wherever you are in the world for FREE.

How to watch a FREE Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream online in the UK

In the UK, Scotland vs Czech Republic is being shown on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2pm BST. The build-up starts at 1.15pm. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream Scotland vs Czech Republic free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence). If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action on just as you would at home.

How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the Scotland vs Czech Republic game, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Monday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Scotland vs Czech Republic directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Scotland vs Czech Republic in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, and Scotland vs Czech Republic is set to kick-off at 11pm AEST on Monday night. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand