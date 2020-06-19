Score a £50 gift card with Samsung S20, S10 or Note deals from Carphone Warehouse

Been eyeing up Samsung's top devices preparing to make a big purchase? Well if you have and you're now ready to snatch one up, Carphone Warehouse could be a good place to start your search.

That's because until the end of July, you can secure a £50 gift card when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20, S10, or Note device from the retailer. That's a great added bonus and one that is exclusive to you...well, readers of TechRadar (you're not that special).

This gift card can come in the form of a Curry's PC World or GiftCloud voucher, gaining you access to a wide variety of shops and brands. And, it helps that the usually pretty expensive Carphone is feeling generous right now, offering up some excellent pricing across these devices.

Obviously Samsung S20 deals with their 2020 specs would be our first choice but the Note 10 or Samsung S10 deals are looking very affordable these days. The one thing to note is that you can't head straight to Carphone, you'll need to go through this GiftCloud link first.

You can find out more about this promotion and Carphone's offers below.

Our favourite Carphone Warehouse Samsung deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Vodafone | £79.99 upfront | 72GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the best smartphones currently on the market and this offer supplies it to you with loads of data, great pricing and of course, that gift card. All you have to do is pay £79.99 upfront and £43 a month to be rewarded with 72GB of data.

If none of the deals we've listed below manage to win you over then check out our dedicated pages for each device but remember, the phone has to come from Carphone Warehouse to get this offer.

PLEASE NOTE that you will not be able to claim your voucher if you click through and buy from the below links. In order to make sure you do not lose out on that reward, you must register at this link first and follow the below instructions.

How to claim your eGift Card:

Step 1 Click on this link to the Giftcloud website – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step 2 Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal tariff and complete the purchase.

Step 3 Step 3 involves exercising some patience, unfortunately. It will take up to 60 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a voucher, and you'll be sent instructions on how to finally claim your voucher.