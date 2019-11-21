Score a free pair of AirPods with Carphone Warehouse's huge range of iPhone deals

AirPods and iPhones - two items sure to be on any Apple devotee's list this Black Friday. But if you're concerned about the cost of lumping out a load of cash to buy both separately, Carphone Warehouse is now pairing both the latest iPhones and Apple's wireless earbuds in one easy bundle.

This is a promotion that Carphone Warehouse has had going for a week or two but, until now, you could only get those free buds with Apple's iPhone 11 range. Now, the floodgates have been opened and this offer is available across a range of Apple products.

Want to go all out on the iPhone 11 Pro Max? You can. Aiming to meet cost and specs halfway with the iPhone XR? Sure, why not. Or even drop your prices and get both your phone and AirPods at an affordable price with the iPhone 7? It's all possible.

With such a huge range of possible iPhone deals to choose from, we can't go through each option but we can tell you the standout choice and its an iPhone 11. You can see this number one pick from us below or head straight to Carphone to see the full range of choices.

The best iPhone 11 deal + free AirPods:

So what's so good about the iPhone 11?

Of Apple's latest trio of phones, the iPhone 11 is the most affordable. But that by no means makes it a bad phone in comparison to its two bigger brothers, in fact the iPhone 11 is one of our favourite phones around right now.

Through its dual camera lens set-up boasting impressive wide angle shots, the fastest CPU in any phone on the market right now and an impressive 3110mAh battery, the iPhone 11 is a phone more than capable of keeping up with the competition.

Read our full iPhone 11 review

And what about AirPods?

With an RRP of £159 (although our Apple AirPods prices page shows you can now get them for around £140), the 2nd Generation of Apple AirPods released this year are undoubtedly impressive. They're super comfortable, pairing has been made quicker and, of course, the sound quality is excellent. We wish that they'd been improved more on the originals, but if you don't yet have a pair then this is a freebie not to be sniffed at.

Read our full Apple AirPods review

