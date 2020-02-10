Score a free Nintendo Switch Lite with the new Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 deals

Christmas has most definitely past, now an entire decade behind...technically. And while that means there is absolutely no excuse for you to still have a tree in your house, decorations or any Christmas cheer and motivation left in your system, it does not mean you don't deserve a gift.

And if you're contract is coming to an end, leaving you with a phone-shaped hole in your life, there is an easy way for you to land a free gift right now. To be more specific, that gift is a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Even more specificity? Getting this freebie simply requires you to invest in a 'Samsung Galaxy A' device. That can be anything from the popular Galaxy A40 from last year all the way through to the A71 and A51, both still in pre-order after being released just days ago.

We've listed all of the key phone contracts with Nintendo Switch Lites below. But if the freebie is of no interest to you then you can get better prices than this. Check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see top prices on all handsets.

Samsung phone deals: compare all of the top devices from this brand

These free Nintendo Switch Lite offers in full: