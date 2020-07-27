Save £75 on Virgin's best broadband and TV deals and get Amazon Prime for free

When it comes to broadband and TV deals, Virgin has always been one of the top choices available thanks to its never-ending supply of flash sales and incentive-driven promotions.

And right now, it is offering one of the best broadband deals we've seen from the brand in a little while. Sign up for any of its internet and TV offers and Virgin will take £75 off your bills and throw in a year subscription to Amazon Prime. That's perfect for taking part in this year's Amazon Prime Day celebrations, whenever they may be.

While this is available across Virgin's entire range, it is most tempting on the two cheapest options - the Big Bundle and Bigger Bundle. Take into account the additional drop in price and these become some of the cheapest offers around.

While the Big Bundle is the cheaper option of the two, it keeps things basic with speeds averaging 54Mb and roughly 80 channels. The Bigger Bundle is...well, bigger and doubles the speeds but will cost you a little bit more.

You can find out more about these two Virgin broadband deals below.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | £35 activation | £33 a month + £75 Bill Credit + Amazon Prime

The cheaper of the two options, for anyone looking for a cheap price on their internet and TV combo, this will be the way to go about it. When you take into account the bill credit, you're effectively paying just £26.75 - an impressively affordable cost from Virgin.

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | FREE activation | £45 a month + £75 Bill Credit + Amazon Prime

Have a bit more money to put into your internet subscription? The upgrade to Virgin's Bigger Bundle will cost you £45 a month but that rewards you with double the speeds available above, ups the channels to over 221 and even throws in BT Sport 4K - perfect now that sporting events are starting to reappear. On top of all of that, you're getting the year of Amazon Prime and £75 off your bills.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



