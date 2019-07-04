Save big on affordable new Samsung phone deals with Carphone Warehouse

Samsung makes a lot of impressive devices, so it feels unfair for us to simply praise the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. Especially when Samsung's even newer 'A' series is absolutely dominating the mid-range market.

For some, it's always going to be the best or nothing. But when the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 are offering 2019 specs at incredible prices, we can't help but feel our gaze drawn away from the S10.

As if our focus wasn't already beginning to wander, Carphone Warehouse has just dropped offers on both the Galaxy A50 and A70 that are both too good to refuse.

Yes, these aren't necessarily flagship handsets, but with massive batteries, great screens, attractive designs and powerful processors, these smartphones from Samsung are kicking far above their price bracket.

You can see these Carphone Warehouse deals below so you can consider which device works best for you. Or if your not feeling convinced, check our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else on the market.

These affordable Samsung phone deals in full:

