If you've been waiting for Black Friday to deliver a bargain Philips 4K UHD Ambilight TV, well it's just produced a cracker – this 58-inch set is now just £494.98 from Costco, including the £15 annual membership needed to buy it.

The 58PUS7304/12 offers impressive value considering its feature set. It's a 4K UHD set with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, along with an Android TV menu system that's usually found on its more premium models.

Another real bonus at this price is three-sided Ambilight, which produces a light show to match the on-screen action that really adds to its immersion. We've long been fans of Ambilight, which is a feature you can't get even on flagship sets from other manufacturers.

Philips 58-inch 4K Ambilight TV: £635.98 £479.98 at Costco

A fantastic deal on the Philips 58PUS7304/12, which is a 58-inch 4K Ambilight TV that runs the Android TV operating system. It includes both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, plus a five-year warranty. You just need a £15 annual Costco subscription to order it.

View Deal

In order to buy the 58PUS7304/12 from Costco you just need the £15 annual subscription membership, which doesn't require any qualifications and gives you free technical support. The TV also comes with a five year warranty to help cover any repairs.

This Philips set comes with four HDMI ports for your consoles and set top boxes, plus a rather handsome metal stand that is again unusual for a sub-£500 4K TV. We've seen some excellent Black Friday TV deals so far, but this one is hard to beat for value.