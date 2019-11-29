If you've been waiting for Black Friday to deliver a bargain Philips 4K UHD Ambilight TV, well it's just produced a cracker – this 58-inch set is now just £494.98 from Costco, including the £15 annual membership needed to buy it.
The 58PUS7304/12 offers impressive value considering its feature set. It's a 4K UHD set with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, along with an Android TV menu system that's usually found on its more premium models.
Another real bonus at this price is three-sided Ambilight, which produces a light show to match the on-screen action that really adds to its immersion. We've long been fans of Ambilight, which is a feature you can't get even on flagship sets from other manufacturers.
Philips 58-inch 4K Ambilight TV:
£635.98 £479.98 at Costco
A fantastic deal on the Philips 58PUS7304/12, which is a 58-inch 4K Ambilight TV that runs the Android TV operating system. It includes both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, plus a five-year warranty. You just need a £15 annual Costco subscription to order it.
View Deal
In order to buy the 58PUS7304/12 from Costco you just need the £15 annual subscription membership, which doesn't require any qualifications and gives you free technical support. The TV also comes with a five year warranty to help cover any repairs.
This Philips set comes with four HDMI ports for your consoles and set top boxes, plus a rather handsome metal stand that is again unusual for a sub-£500 4K TV. We've seen some excellent Black Friday TV deals so far, but this one is hard to beat for value.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.