Save 20% right now on this Eufy robot vacuum and mop

Currys has slashed 20% off the price of the Eufy X8 Hybrid robot vacuum, reducing it from £499.99 to just £399.99 – that’s less than two weeks after Amazon also slashed the price of the robovac, which can mop as well as vacuum. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums enable you to outstorce the chore of cleaning your floors completely, as the vacuum will work its way around your home unaided collecting dirt and debris. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

The Eufy X8 Hybrid builds on the Eufy X8 with the ability to wash hard floors as well as collect dust and dander from them. However, the addition of a 140ml water tank in the robot vacuum means the dust canister is slightly smaller than on the X8, at 0.4 litres rather than 0.6 litres – so you will find you need to empty it more frequently.

Today's best robot vacuum deals in the UK

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum: £499.99 £399.99 at Currys

Save £100 – Currys has knocked 20% off the price of Eufy’s top-of-the-range robot vacuum, which will last up to 180 minutes between charges. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen – the robot vacuum cleaner dropped to £379.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still good value, and if you missed out when Amazon recently reduced the vacuum it’s another chance to score a substantial saving.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum: £449.99 £359.99 at Currys

Save £90 - If you only have carpet in your home, or prefer to mop hard floors yourself to ensure that ground-in dirt is thoroughly removed, you can also also nab a bargain on the standard version of the X8 robot vacuum. Currys has slashed 20% off the price, and while this doesn’t match the record-low price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday when it dropped to £329.99, it’s still a good saving.

The Eufy X8 Hybrid features a Lidar sensor, so it knows exactly which room it’s cleaning and the most efficient path to take. On test, we found it made its way around our home in a logical pattern, rather than taking a random route as some other Eufy robot vacuums do, cleaning our floors efficiently and relatively quickly.

We were also impressed that the robot vacuum was able to collect fine dust and larger debris, including cereal from both carpets and hard floors, even on its lowest power setting. The X8 uses AI to identify and avoid obstacles in its path, ensuring that stray socks and charging cables don’t end up tangled in its brush roller.

More robot vacuum deals

You can see all of today’s best robot vacuum deals in your region below