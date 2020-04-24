Samsung smartphone sale: save hundreds on S20, Z Flip, Note 10, S10 Lite and more

If you've been sat looking at your battered old smartphone and thinking it's high time for an upgrade, then your ticket may just have come in. All Samsung phone deals have been slashed by 15% this weekend only - with the Samsung S20, Note 10 and even the Galaxy Z Flip all included.

It's very simple - head to the Samsung website, choose your preferred model, enter the discount code SAMSUNG15 at the checkout (it's important that you use all caps) and hey presto...the 15% saving will be yours.

So what SIM-free Samsung will you choose? That foldable Galaxy Z Flip is undoubtedly the most eye-catching, as is the massive £195 price cut you'll get with this offer. So if you've been waiting patiently for your chance to snag that 6.7-inch foldable screen, this your chance.

The Samsung S20 and S20 Plus once again top TechRadar's list of very best smartphones in the world, and are now available for £680 and £850 respectively. And if you're looking for Samsung phone deals on a budget, your head might just be turned by the Galaxy S10 Lite, which now comes in at under the £500-mark.

As we say, all you have to do is purchase them directly from Samsung and enter the code SAMSUNG15 at the checkout. The one catch is that you'll have to act fast, with Samsung's big sale ending at midnight on the night of Monday, April 27.

Samsung's best phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20: £799 £679.15 at Samsung

Undoubtedly Samsung most popular handset, and it's easy to see why. The 120Hz display is truly astonishing and Samsung's camera-phone game has never been stronger. If you've been waiting for your chance to grab this handset, act now for a £120 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 £849.15 at Samsung

This device hasn't been out all that long and yet we're already seeing discounts like this! If you've been considering investing in the S20 Plus, this is likely the cheapest we'll see for a while for that stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 5G-abled connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: £1,300 £1,105.00 at Samsung

You have to admire the quality of the folding screen and splitscreen interface of the Galaxy Z Flip. The one major problem is the price, so getting almost £200 off now is really noteworthy.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: £869 £738.65 at Samsung

A big saving on Samsung's massive handset. The latest iteration of the manufacturer's popular big-screen beauty has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution, ridiculously powerful processing and is fantastic for recording video. Oh yeah...and it's currently £130 off!

Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | £669 £568.65 at Samsung

Remember that the Samsung S10 is only just over a year old and held the place at the top of our best phone charts for an entire year. This is still a serious smartphone but using that SAMSUNG15 code takes over £100 off the RRP - an excellent offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | SIM-free | £579 £492.15 at Samsung

Marketed as the affordable choice for those wanting Samsung power, the 15% discount is unlikely to leave you feeling shortchanged. You still get three rear cameras, epic battery life and very respectable performance specs.

And remember, every single one of Samsung's phones is part of this sale. So if you want to upgrade to 5G or a bigger storage size, then the 15% will still be deducted when you enter SAMSUNG15 at the checkout. Plus, the following mobiles (and more) are also included:

- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: now £849.15

- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: now £449.65

- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: now £1,019.15

- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: now £653.65

- Samsung Galaxy Fold: now £1,615.00

- Samsung Galaxy A-series: from only £118.15

What should I do with my old phone?

Regardless of how battered your old mobile is, you should still be able to get some cash for it if you head over to a site like SellMyMobile. It pays for old phones whether they're good as new or dead as a door-nail.

For example, if you're still using an old iPhone 8, it's possible at the time of writing to get up to almost £200 by trading it in. Loyal Samsung user? We've seen offers around the £125 for working models, and even £30 for broken handsets! Certainly makes more sense than shoving it under your bed and eventually throwing it in the bin in a few years' time.

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone