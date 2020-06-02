Samsung S20 Plus deals: this exclusive offer gets you 100GB at a very low price

Samsung's latest trio of phones are amazing but they are by no means affordable. Luckily, for those looking to go flagship with their next purchase, we have an S20 Plus offer that helps mitigate costs, exclusively for readers of TechRadar.

At just £47 a month for a pretty large 100GB of data, this offer comes miles under other Samsung S20 Plus deals in cost. In fact, it's roughly what you would be paying for a Samsung S20 deal instead - a phone that costs £100 less.

Overall, if you're interested in either of Samsung's two smaller S20 devices, this promotion seems like the best offer out there right now. For those who have their eyes of the Samsung S20 Ultra instead, you're going to have to put a bit of a larger investment in however.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The S20 Plus is the middle tier in Samsung's trio of phones, landing you the same camera set-up as the regular S20 but with the addition of a depth vision lens that allows the creation of 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.

Really, the S20 Plus is the best of both worlds, blending the more affordable price points of the S20 and the high-end specs of the Ultra into one neat package.