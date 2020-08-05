Samsung Note 20 and 20 Ultra pre-order deals now available - and come with a fab freebie

You've watched the Unpacked event; Samsung has walked the walk and talked the talk; and now,you're ready to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals or maybe even the bigger and more powerful Note 20 Ultra.

The good news here is two-fold. Firstly, a massive range of UK retailers have jumped on the bandwagon to offer you pre-order deals on both shiny new Samsung devices - both as SIM-free devices and contracts.

Secondly, Samsung's Note 20 deals are, as we'd hoped, pretty impressive. The cheaper of the two - the Note 20 - cuts costs below what we saw from last year's Note 10 RRP, making it an easy way to adopt the Note lifestyle at a more affordable price.

Of course, to hit that lower price, Samsung has had to make some cuts, dropping the refresh rate to 60Hz and including a lower quality screen - that's where Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals come in.

If you've got deep pockets and a thirst for the very finest phablet Samsung has to offer, the Ultra looks to be the device to go for. Yes, it's pricey, sitting next to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung S20 Ultra for price, but it has some of the best specs on the market right now.

You can find out more about pre-ordering these devices below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and free gifts:

Along with the device, pre-ordering either of these phones also rewards you with a free gift. You can choose between a music gift or a gaming one. Go with the music gift and you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds - a great pair of wireless earbuds.

Don't need earbuds? Samsung is also giving an option for gamers. You can score a three month Xbox Game Pass subscription and Samsung will also throw in a MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller - a device which allows you to play games on your phone with a controlller.

Where to pre-order Samsung Note 20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- EE

- Sky Mobile

- Three

- Vodafone

- Mobiles.co.uk



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 SIM-free deals:

- John Lewis

- Samsung

Where to pre-order Samsung Note 20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- EE

- Sky Mobile

- Three

- Vodafone

- Mobiles.co.uk



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra SIM-free deals:



- John Lewis

- Samsung

What are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices like?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

The cheaper of the two devices, the Note 20 comes in below the Note 10 in price. That makes this perfect for those who have been looking to switch to the Note series but have been put off by price.

While it is by no means as powerful as the Ultra device, the Note 20 features a powerful rear triple camera set-up, a strong 4300mAh battery, a highly capable processor and more.

However, to get the price lower, Samsung has made some sacrifices. You won't get the same refresh rate as the Ultra, the screen comes at a lower resolution than expected and in general, it falls a bit below some other Samsung devices in specs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

The bigger and more expensive device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones on the market right now...but that comes with a big cost.

The S20 Ultra lines up next to both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of price, making it a big investment.

However, for your money, you're getting a gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera array on the back including a 100x zoom and even a high-powered processor with 12GB RAM.