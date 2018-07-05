Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may not be all that different to the Galaxy S9 Plus

Those hoping for anything radically new from the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may be out of luck, as a new leak seems to confirm the flurry of previous rumors that the handset will feature a familiar set of specs.

In fact, sources speaking to the TechTastic claim that the Galaxy Note 9 will be similar in its feature set to the Galaxy S9 Plus, although there will be a few differences.

As this is a Note series device, you will get a S Pen stylus that will slide into the base of the handset, with the sources also revealing that it will have its own battery and Bluetooth connectivity, plus there will be a headphone jack alongside a USB-C port as well.

Apparently the Galaxy Note 9 will measure 162 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, which would make it slightly wider and thicker than the Galaxy Note 8.

Bigger battery

The best news though is the further confirmation that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a bigger battery, with its rumored 4,000mAh power pack being a significant step up from the 3,300mAh offering in the Note 8, and 3,500mAh battery in the S9 Plus.

The hope is this larger power pack will translate into even better battery life, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that the Note 9 may be able to stretch to two days between charges.

The sources go on to claim the Note 9 will be dust and water resistant, feature the same Exynos 9810 chipset as the Galaxy S9 Plus and come with a variety of storage options; 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It may also have two RAM configurations, with the 6GB setup we've seen on the S9 duo being joined by an 8GB option.

The screen is tipped to be the same as the one found on the Note 8, at 6.3 inches with a 2960 x 1440 resolution, and the same dual-camera setup on the rear that you'll find on the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Finally, the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price is said to be €1,000 (around $1,100, £880, AU$1,600).

If all that wasn't enough, it appears Samsung is preparing itself for the launch with a number of placeholder support pages appearing on its official website in Finland, Norway, France and Denmark ahead of the Note 9's arrival.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date is set for August 9, and we'll be reporting live from the New York event to bring you everything you need to know about the new phablet.