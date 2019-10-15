Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals: free Buds, cheap bills and a load of data

It's big, powerful, adept at creative tasks and productivity and one of the most noteworthy devices of 2019 - what else could we be referring to other than Samsung's Note 10.

And as much as we loved this phone when it first came out, we were left staring at a range of offers that weren't all that affordable. But thanks to a few new plans from Mobiles.co.uk, that seems to have changed.

One offer in particular has really caught our eye, dangling the promise of £43 a month bills and a staggering 90GB of data. Even with the £175 piled on upfront, this blasts the rest of the competition away for the top spot in our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals guide.

Or for those still considering the monthly price to be too high, Mobiles.co.uk has another offer worth your consideration. £39 a month, 45GB of data (here's the catch) and a hefty £225 upfront.

And while these are both excellent contracts, they do get better. Samsung is currently offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Once you've bought one of these offers, head on over to Samsung to claim them. And you can use TechRadar's exclusive 10OFF voucher code to save a tenner off the price.

Both of these offers work out as some of the best pricing we've seen so far on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and without cramming on a whole load of extra costs, really can't be beaten.

These two Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £165 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

We've seen the prices available on the Note 10 and we can tell you now, this is our favourite. There is a massive 90GB of data on offer, affordable (for the Note 10) monthly bills and the upfront spend isn't even all that much at £165.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £215 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

If you would rather spread the cost more evenly across your upfront and monthly bills, this could be the offer to go for. You do have to pay £215 upfront but then your monthly bills drop all the way down to just £39 a month - a stellar overall price for the Note 10.

View Deal

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you will find 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, making this a pretty powerful device. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

On the outside you'll notice a triple camera set-up. That gives you access to not just a wide-angle camera and optical zoom but also 4K video, optical image stabilisation and 'bokeh' video abilites.

You can read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review for more information