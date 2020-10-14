PS5 update brings next-gen tech to Sony TVs – here's why that matters

Two 2020 Sony TVs are now getting an over-the-air update to prepare for the launch of the PS5 later this year – adding a host of next-gen technologies sure to make playing all those PS5 games even better.

Both the Sony Z8H (a high-end 8K TV) and the Sony XH90 (a mid-range 4K TV) are being updated from October 14, with all sets expected to receive the update within the coming days. With the PS5 set to launch initially on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea, with other territories (like the UK) getting the console on November 19, everything seems to be moving nicely on schedule.

This means you'll be able to get the benefits of HDMI 2.1 from day one on the PS5 console.

HDMI 2.1 enables a number of key features for gaming, including Variable Refresh Rate, which reduces image stutter and smooths motion by more fluidly changing the frame rate during gameplay. It also enables Auto Low Latency Mode, which reduces lag for more responsive play.

Much of the appeal of the PS5 will be in its increased horsepower, and you'll see a lift up from current-gen consoles even without these extra features – but if you want to go the extra mile, you'll want a TV with them.

How do I get one?

Don't have one of those TVs? It's not too late to get one – while the 75-inch Sony Z8H is pretty steeply priced at $5,999 / £5,999, with Australian players having to opt for the AU$18,999 85-inch model, the XH90/X900H model is more affordable.

In fact, this 4K TV recently saw a price drop in the UK, so you're only paying $999 / £999 for the 55-inch size (down from £1,299), or $2,499 / £1,799 for the 65-inch.

No, I just want a PS5!

If what you're really after is a PS5, you can check out the pre-order prices for your region below:

