Apple reportedly considering expensive iWatch price, multiple models

How much would you pay for the iWatch?

There's been plenty of speculation over what the iWatch will ultimately cost, but a new report claims to have some inside information.

According to Re/code, which has been the source of multiple iWatch rumors lately, Apple has considered charging as much as $400 (about £240, AU$430) for the top-of-the-line iWatch model.

Yes, that also indicates that Apple will release multiple models of its wearable, which shouldn't come as a surprise but hasn't previously been discussed.

If $400 is the high-end iWatch price, then it stands to reason there will be versions with lower price tags as well, possibly with fewer features, less internal storage or inferior specs.

Cutting it close

Strangely the site's sources say that Apple hasn't yet decided on final pricing. That's cutting it pretty close if the iWatch is debuting at Apple's iPhone 6 event on September 9.

Then again, even if the iWatch debuts in September it might not release until 2015, according to a previous report from Re/code - in which case it would make sense for Apple not to have the price down yet.

In any case $400 is a lot to pay in the smartwatch space, where most of Apple's would-be competitors don't even come close to that price tag.

But Apple iFans are used to paying more for their favorite devices, and there's no doubt that Apple knows what it's doing.