Pixel 3 Lite pics have leaked – here’s how it compares to the 3 XL and iPhone XR

Several months before the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were officially launched by Google, a number of Russian tech blogs managed to got their hands on the flagships and leaked their details in full.

Today, the oft-rumored Pixel 3 Lite (codenamed ”Sargo”) has gotten the same treatment, with a number of Russian blogs publishing what they purport to be images of the handset – one of those blogs is run by Rozetked the leaker responsible for uncovering many details of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Blog Wylsa even has a post showcasing a series of photos that compares the more affordable Google handset to a variety of other popular phones.

Image 1 of 3 Pixel 3 Lite vs. Pixel 3 XL (front) Images via Wylsa Image 2 of 3 Pixel 3 Lite vs. Pixel 3 XL (rear) Images via Wylsa Image 3 of 3 iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3 Lite vs. iPhone XR Images via Wylsa

Based on the photos, the Pixel 3 Lite won't be much smaller than the Pixel 3 XL, coming in at roughly the same size as the iPhone XR. While there isn’t a display notch, there are similar top and chin bezels to what's found on the Pixel 3, although a they're a little taller if an earlier leak is anything to go by.

As was previously discovered , the images also seem to confirm that the mid-range Pixel will sport a headphone jack, with other rumored specs including a 5.56-inch display LCD display (rather than OLED), Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a plastic body rather than glass.

Thankfully, it seems like the camera that makes the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL such a powerful pocket shooter will still be found in this relatively budget offering. For further details as they appear, stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news on the Google Pixel 3 Lite.