Olympus goes super fast for weather resistant telephoto lens

Olympus has introduced a new super fast (wide aperture) telephoto lens for use with Micro Four Thirds cameras.

The lens, like the E-M1 which it is designed to be paired with is dust, splash and freeze proof. It covers a focal length range of 40-150mm, which is equivalent to 80-300mm when mounted on a Four Thirds camera. Throughout the focal length, the maximum aperture is f/2.8.

It is also the first ever lens to incorporate a focusing system to power two high-grade lens elements using dual linear motors - in short this should make it extremely quick to focus, as well as being very quiet.

A minimum focus distance of just 70cm can be enjoyed at all focal lengths, while it also has a dedicated function button, manual focus clutch and a sliding, protective lens hood.

Even further

Olympus has also introduced a 1.4x teleconverter which boosts the zoom range up to 420mm - it is also dust, splash and freeze proof. A filter is also announced - the first of its kind for Olympus Zuiko lenses. It comes with ZERO coating which is designed to reduce ghosting and flaring, as well ash anti-reflective, alumite-coated black matte barrel. A filter will also be available for the existing 12-40 f/2.8 lens.

Also today at Photokina, Olympus has announced a firmware upgrade for the popular E-M1 camera. Version 2.0 features USB tethering capability, designed to help professional studio photographers, and in-camera Digital Shift to correct the problem of converging lines when shooting architecture.

The new Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 lens price will be £1299.99 (about US$2,113/AU$2,345) while the teleconverter price will be £299.99 (about US$486/AU$539). Both will be available from early November.