Olympus adds third camera to OM-D line-up

Olympus has introduced a new model to sit in the OM-D line-up of compact system cameras in the shape of the OM-D E-M10.

Featuring the same 16 million pixel Four Thirds Live MOS sensor as found in the OM-D E-M5 (the first OM-D to the market), the E-M10 also uses the TruePic VII image processor from the flagship E-M1 model.

The TruePic VII processor incorporates Fine Detail II Technology, which is designed to work with the characteristics of individual lenses and aperture settings. Another feature is a moire removal feature, which is useful for cameras such as this which don't feature an optical low pass filter.

Adapting one of the technologies from the other OM-D cameras, the E-M10 features in-body 3-axis image stabilization, which combats for three types of camera shake to help prevent blurred images.

Despite its small size, the E-M10 still features a 1.4 million dot electronic viewfinder, while the screen on the back of the camera is a 3-inch, 1037k dot touch sensitive device.

As with other Micro Four Thirds cameras, the E-M10 boasts extremely fast focusing speed, using Olympus' own FAST AF system. This utilises 81 target areas, encompassing the Small AF Target and Super Spot AF modes for accurately focusing on minute sections of the frame. Sequential shooting at 8fps is also available.

The E-M10 comes with built-in Wi-Fi, which allows you to remotely control the camera from a smartphone or tablet, as well as sending images and movies across.

There are a large number of Micro Four Thirds lenses available to purchase, including two new lenses which have launched today, including a 14-42mm pancake zoom lens and a 25mm f/1.8 prime lens.

The OM-D E-M10 price will be £699 (approx US$1160/AU$1320) for the body and new 14-42mm collapsible kit lens.