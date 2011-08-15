Canon wins big at the EISA awards

The Canon 600D has taken European Camera of the Year at the EISA awards

Top camera manufacturers have won plaudits at the annual EISA awards, including European Camera of the Year for the entry-level Canon EOS 600D.

Canon also took home the European Professional Lens award for its Canon EF 70-300mm f4-5.6L IS USM lens.

The popular retro-styled Fujifilm X100 won European Advanced Compact Camera, while Casio's Exilim EX-ZR100 was awarded European Travel Compact of the year.

Other top winners include Nikon, whose semi-professional D7000 was named as European Advanced SLR Camera 2011-2012.

The Olympus TOUGH TG-810, the water, crush and shockproof camera was crowned European All Weather Camera. Best compact system camera was given to the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G3.

Best professional camera

Best European Professional Camera was awarded to the 40 million pixel Pentax 645D, which recently made its entry into the medium format market.

The Samsung NX 20-50mm f3.5-5.6 ED i-Function lens was named as best Compact System Lens, while best overall lens went to Sigma's 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens.

European Compact Camera was named as the Sony Cybershot DSC HX9V, a 16.2MP compact camera with a 16x optical zoom lens.

Other winners in the photo category included Tamron, Nik, Epson and Vanguard.

EISA is an association of 50 special interest magazines from 19 European countries. Started in 1982, every year the association comes together to decide which products analysed in their publications during the past year deserve the EISA awards. Standing for European Imaging and Sound Association, awards are given for Audio, Video, Home Theatre, Photography, In-Car Electronics and Mobile Devices.

For more on each of the winners, visit the EISA website.