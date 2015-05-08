Avengers: Infinity War to be shot entirely with new IMAX cameras

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger than ever before, with the announcement that Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2 will be shot entirely in the IMAX format.

While IMAX cameras have been used sparingly for big sequences in several Hollywood blockbusters, including Michael Bay’s Transformers films and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar, the Avengers: Infinity War films will mark the first time the format is used to shoot entire films.

This is due to IMAX and ARRI’s revolutionary new Alexa 65 2D digital camera, which is lightweight, completely silent and shoots at a resolution of 6560 x 3102 with an aperture equivalent to a 65mm film camera.

These movies will be Gi-Ant, Man

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War, will be using the Alexa 65 camera to shoot a 15-minute sequence for their current film, Captain America: Civil War, which began principal photography today.

IMAX CEO Greg Foster says that the Russos will be spending the “next 15 months or so” designing Avengers: Infinity War with these cameras in mind, as it is something that has “never happened before”.

Captain America: Civil War is set for release on May 6, 2016, while Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 is due to arrive on May 4, 2018.