All hail the Kodak EasyShare Z980

Narrowly beaten to the title of 'zoom king' by the 26x lens on the Olympus SP-590UZ

The Olympus SP-590UZ might have run off with 'world's most powerful zoom' at CES. But the 24x Kodak EasyShare Z980 isn't far behind.

This new digital camera boasts a 26mm Schneider-Kreuznach Variogon Image Stabilized optical zoom lens, vertical shutter release and a hot shoe for the (optional) Kodak P20 flash.

Together with Kodak's Smart Capture feature, the 12 Megapixel Z980 can automatically adjust the picture settings in pursuit of brilliant images. There's even an HD video recording mode.

'Smart Capture' you say?

Kodak's Smart Capture technology combines several features into one intelligent system. For starters, the Face Detection system can track up to five faces at a time, focusing on the most prominent in the shot.

Smart Capture also calculates the right exposure, flash and focus settings to get the best picture possible. ISO and white balance levels are auto-adjusted to capture moving objects.

Auto Macro Detection automatically switches to Macro mode when photographing close-up objects. Kodak's Perfect Touch technology auto-processes pictures for brighter and richer results.

Photography made easy

"The Kodak Z980 is an ideal camera for photographers looking to do more and get more from their digital camera," said John Blake, General Manager Digital Capture and Devices at Kodak.

"The versatile lens, combined with our exclusive Smart Capture feature, lets consumers shoot great pictures in any setting – from daylight to night or from close-ups to landscapes, the camera makes adjustments automatically."

Compatible with Kodak's Wi-Fi memory cards, the Kodak EasyShare Z980 will cost around $399.95 (£263) when it's finally let loose in the Spring.