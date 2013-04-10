ZTE Geek arrives, wants to be teacher's pet

The ZTE Geek is the latest smartphone from the Chinese firm and instead of eyeing up the bottom of the market like the Kis and Blade 3, this handset has it's sights set on the top.

This is the first ZTE phone to sport an Intel processor (the new 32nm Atom Z2580, since you ask) as the chip manufacturer looks to work it's way into more mobiles - with a rather limited presence at the moment in the likes of the Motorola Razr i and Orange San Diego.

Packing a 5-inch, 1280 x 720 display, 2.0GHz Intel Atom processor, 1GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 1MP rear snapper, 2,300mAh battery and running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the ZTE Geek certainly looks to have the brains to back up its name.

Hands up if you know the answer

Design-wise the Geek is rather uninspiring, but the functional layout and presence of a dedicated shutter key on the right hand side are a plus.

One of the limitations of plumping for an Intel chip over an ARM based rival is that a number of apps in Google Play are specifically designed to run on the latter, so simply won't work on handsets packing an Atom processor.

There's currently no word on the ZTE Geek release or price, we don't even know which countries will be treated to it yet, but we'll be sure to update you once we find out.