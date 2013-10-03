What's in the running for Phone of the Year at the T3 Awards?

Phone of the year is one of the most sought after awards at the T3 Awards each year, and with TechRadar in charge of handing over the trophy, we thought we'd run through which of 2013's handsets are in the running.

Ford SYNC presents the T3 Awards 2013 and the lineup of phones is a veritable who's who in the current hierarchy, with Apple and Samsung's rivalry propped up by the brilliance of HTC, the fascinating world of Nokia and the backdrop of Sony's long-awaited resurgence and BlackBerry's sad decline.

But at its heart, the award is all about the actual handsets. So we asked TechRadar's phone guru Gareth Beavis, mobiles staff writer John McCann, as well as some guest comments from the rest of the team their thoughts on the six shortlist contenders.

Apple iPhone 5

TechRadar iPhone 5 review: 4.5 stars

Apple iPhone 5

T3 judge and TechRadar's Editor-in-chief UK Patrick Goss: "It's become almost too easy to criticise Apple's iPhones as innovation slows and debacles like Apple maps add a faint patina of tarnish to the brand's reputation, but this was (and still is) a gorgeous phone. Light, fully featured and just a little bit taller - the arrival of iOS 7 recently has made it even better."

TechRadar staff writer Hugh Langley: "The iPhone 5 is an obvious contender for 2013's best phone. It was a smart evolution for the series and the bigger screen was more than welcome. While it made iOS 6 feel a little dated at first, iOS 7 has turned the iPhone 5 into what feels like a completely new handset that's more intuitive than ever. Most importantly, it's an absolute joy to use."

HTC One

TechRadar HTC One review: Five stars

HTC One

TechRadar phones editor UK Gareth Beavis: "The HTC One is a phone that defies all expectations through a clever camera, amazing sound quality as well as the best-designed smartphone out there. Add to that industry leading specs and cool content discovery and there's no surprise when you learn the HTC One is already our phone of the year, and competing in the T3 Awards for their accolade."

Patrick Goss: This is a beautiful phone and it's not a coincidence that it sits proudly at the top of our 20 best phones on the planet list. Wonderful construction, sweet, sweet Android and, eventually, an improvement to the early battery life woes proved to the world that it wasn't just Apple and Samsung who could wow us with flagship phones.

Nokia Lumia 925

TechRadar Nokia Lumia 925 review: Four stars

Nokia Lumia 925

TechRadar UK phones writer John McCann: "Windows Phone is still finding its feet in the mobile market, but Nokia's Lumia 925 is the best smartphone currently on the market running WP8. It's metal chassis gives it a solid, premium look and feel, plus the camera on the back is great for low-light snaps. We're still not sold on the Windows OS yet though - both iOS and Android offer more."

Patrick Goss: "I'm coming to the conclusion that it's time to stop patronising Nokia and Windows Phone for being an okay third option and start beating them with a big stick labelled 'make a wonderful phone already'. I'm just not that big of a fan of the Lumia 925 and I think it doesn't compare that well with some of the big hitters on this list."

BlackBerry Z10

TechRadar BlackBerry Z10 review: 4 stars

BlackBerry Z10

John McCann: "The BlackBerry Z10 is the most significant smartphone to come out of the Canadian firm for years - the flagship for the new BB10 operating system the Z10 offers a completely new experience for all users. While it may not be the first phone you think of, the impressive messaging capabilities make this handset a contender."