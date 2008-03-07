Three games I want to see on the iPhone now

Now Apple's shown the world its plans for the future of the iPhone, I can't help but wonder what kind of games will be available on the device. EA showed off the wildly anticipated

Spore

; here's some other titles that I hope will populate Apple's App store in June.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog

Who can forget that cuddly Sega character from years ago? Not only did the blue hedgehog enjoy moving quickly through levels, he offered a unique style of gameplay that made playing both fun and interesting.

In a perfect world, the game would offer the kind of graphics we all loved from the Genesis days. It would use the iPhone's accelerometer to move Sonic left and right, while the Home button would be used to jump. Reasonable price: £2.50

2. Super Mario Bros.

Call it a cliché, but wouldn't it be great if you could jump through tubes and save Princess Peach on an iPhone? Of course, not every Mario title would be best.

If you ask me, the only way to make the franchise popular on Apple's device is to bring back the old days of Mario ugliness and let me jump with the Home button while I move the plumber with the accelerometer. Reasonable price: £2.50

3. Pong

I know what you're thinking: "Pong? Are you crazy? Pong?" Yes. Pong. What if I said two-player Pong using the iPhone's accelerometer over a Wi-Fi connection? I'll bet that changes your tune.

Here's my vision: you and a friend both own iPhones and decide Pong is the game for you (which it is). Upon downloading it, you establish a connection with each other via Wi-Fi and use the iPhone's accelerometer to move your paddles. Can you say, mega-hit? Reasonable price: £25 (Come on, you know you'd love it.)