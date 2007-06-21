The O2 ready to rock with new tech

The O2 - the music and entertainment venue formerly known as the Millennium Dome - is opening its doors for its debut gigs this weekend, with Bon Jovi the first major artists to appear. And visitors will be able to experience new mobile technology with O2 customers enjoying extra benefits while they're there.

The O2 has been developed with mobile technology integrated to give visitors an enhanced gig experience. O2 has been working with AEG to introduce innovative mobile technology so all visitors can interact with the venue with their phones and get content when they're at the complex. In addition, O2 has integrated technology into The O2 site to give its 18 million customers extra benefits and privileges when visiting The O2.

Anyone visting the O2 can get a guide and information on events from the O2 Concierge service at the entrance. It enables users to get a map on their mobile via Bluetooth or text. Phone users can find what's on and book restaurants or tickets. Vistors can also record their own music videos in the O2 Create area, getting their filmed performances superimposed into pre-recorded videos, which can be sent to their phones. There's also an O2 Chill area for listening to music you can select through headphones. O2 will also be carrying out prize draws for O2 Lucky Seat numbers.

Even before they get to The O2, O2 customers can benefit from priority booking for events held there. 10 per cent of tickets are available to O2 users 48 hours before they go on general sale. O2 users can get info on priority tickets via its O2 Active mobile internet portal or by registering at www.o2.co.uk/theo2 . O2 also has a dedicated section of its website, www.o2 blueroom.co.uk , to provide information, content and a guide to The O2.

O2 customers visiting The O2 can also request a barcode messages sent to their phone to gain access to the O2 blueroom - a bar at the venue reserved for O2 customers (and up to 3 guests). They can text BLUEROOM to 60202 to get a barcode sent to their phone. The O2 blueroom features a text-activated jukebox, and a text vote to change the wallpaper projected on to a wall. O2 users can upgrade to the O2 Lounge VIP area by entering a text draw. And after events at the O2 users can download content such as images from events via Wap, text or via the O2 website.