The Archos 80 Helium 4G is an 8-inch 4G tablet for under £200

Archos may not be the first name that springs to mind when you think 'Android tablets', but the French firm is looking to entice customers with the offer of 4G connectivity at a low price.

The Archos 80 Helium 4G is your run-of-the-mill 8-inch 1024 x 768 tablet, boasting a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear camera and 2MP front snapper.

It's only running Android Jelly Bean, which is now old news with KitKat the current breadwinner for Google - although even that's soon to be replaced by Android L - while under the hood you'll find a 3500mAh battery.

Look at the price

What Archos really wants you to focus on though is the 80 Helium 4G's £199 price tag and the fact it comes with 4G connectivity (you'll need to source your own 4G SIM card and tariff though).

At 430g the 80 Helium 4G isn't exactly light, the LG G Pad 8.3 weighs in at 338g and the original iPad Mini tips the scales at 312g - meaning this could be a bit of a beast to lug around.

If you fancy splashing the cash on a low cost 4G tablet the Archos 80 Helium 4G is available now.