The Xperia Z's successor should be out in at least one place by year's end

Details of Sony's expected next flagship phone emerged today, and it seems that the Sony Xperia i1 (codenamed "Honami") may arrive in at least one country by the end of the year.

Sony Korea CEO Kenji Sakai said that the Xperia Z successor is due in the country before the end of 2013, Korean site Economic Daily reported.

The phone's main draw will be its 20-megapixel camera, according to rumors, though that still places it at half the MP of Nokia's recently unveiled Lumia 1020.

The Sony Xperia i1 "Honami" will supposedly be the first of many in a new line of Sony handsets equipped with high-quality cameras.

The Xperia Z is going on sale in the U.S. starting this week, while it's been in the U.K. for some time already.

See you at IFA?

Sony is apparently not content with the Xperia Z and the Xperia Z Ultra, the latter of which ups the screen size well into phablet territory at 6.4 inches.

Rumors of the unannounced next device popped up most recently at the end of June, when some alleged Xperia i1 photos materialized online.

The rumor at that point was the phone called "Honami" would debut on July 4, but that obviously didn't pan out.

Current speculation holds that Sony may lift the veil off the Xperia i1/Honami at its Sept. 4 press event during IFA 2013 in Berlin.

It seems camera phones are getting a boost, and even Nikon may enter the fray.

Via Phone Arena