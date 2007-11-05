Weekend news roundup: 2-5 November

For all those looking to find new and inventive ways of unlocking the iPhone, Apple wants to have a word with you. Over the weekend, our sister publication T3 discovered that a new firmware upgrade eliminates the possibility of hackers jailbreaking the device through the TIFF exploit.

Apple had originally bricked unlocked iPhones with iPhone firmware version 1.1.1 and stopped any hacks on the device, returning it to its factory settings. Immediately following the update, hackers searched for a new way to jailbreak the iPhone and unlock it once again.

After just a few short weeks hackers discovered an issue with how the iPhone handles TIFF images and used this to get third-party programs on the device and unlock it. Alas, their joy has been short-lived as the new firmware upgrade (1.1.2) closes the loophole and precludes owners from hacking the iPhone.

Although the upgrade has not been released yet, most expect a worldwide launch of the new firmware version on Friday when the iPhone hits UK store shelves.

Solid Sony UMPC

Much to everyone's surprise, Sony has unleashed a new UMPC with consumers and business people in mind. According to the company, the VAIO UX490N will run Windows Vista Business edition and feature two built-in cameras, a 48GB solid-state hard drive, GPS receiver and a 1.2GHz Intel Core 2 Solo CPU. The UMPC will start shipping in the US on Tuesday at $2,499.99 (£1,200).

Dell has finally unveiled a new monitor that was previously available in Japan, and it should make those looking for a high-def display quite happy. Dubbed the E248WFP, the new 24-inch monitor sports a 1920 x 1200 native resolution and a 5ms response time. It will display images in high-definition and with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, it should spit out a nice looking picture. Look for it to be a good addition to any home if you're planning on a monitor upgrade. The retail price is expected to be $469 (£225).

Google Phone to make history?

If you're anxiously awaiting some news on the Google Phone, maybe this article will hold you over until the expected announcement is made on Monday. According to the New York Times, which interviewed "the man behind the Google Phone", the new device could be the "be all and end all" for mobile handsets and could easily represent one of the most important milestones in mobile phone history.

Of course, the interview wasn't of much help in determining exactly what Google will eventually announce, but look for something earth-shattering when it finally goes public (we hope) this week.