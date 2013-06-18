Samsung invites world and dog over for Galaxy and Ativ event

We're expecting Samsung to bring plenty of goodies along to its June 20 event - namely the recently-announced Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini,

Galaxy S4 Active

and

Galaxy S4 Zoom

- with hopefully a few surprises thrown in too. Galaxy NX mirrorless camera, anyone?

But for those who feel they need to know everything as it happens, fear not, because Samsung is livestreaming the entire event on its YouTube channel so you can feel like you're there in person. Or as close as.

We'll be there covering the news (and all the extra stuff), so keep all eyes on TechRadar for everything as it breaks.

