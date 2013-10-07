Galaxy S5, Note 3 Active editions tipped to follow Galaxy S4's lead

After the Galaxy S5 launches, it won't be long before a more rugged version of the next Samsung flagship hits the ground running.

That's the word coming from some anonymous ET News (via SlashGear) sources, claiming that as it did with the Galaxy S4, Samsung will release a Galaxy S5 Active variant.

The news comes as no real surprise as phone companies (Samsung especially) are increasingly releasing multiple iterations of their flagship handsets. You need only look at the HTC One, HTC One Mini and rumored HTC One Max to see this case in point.

The site noted the S5 is due to launch next year, though of course without official word from Samsung, we have to take the entirety of the ET News report with a few grains of salt.

Galaxy Note 3 Active, too

Not to be left to the elements, ET News also tipped that the recently released Galaxy Note 3 will get the Active treatment, too.

Like the Galaxy S4 Active, we're likely in for bulkier versions of these devices, plus physical buttons, when and if they launch.

This may be problematic for the already large and in charge Note 3, but if you want all the perks of a phablet without having to worry about it slipping out of your hand and into a puddle, the Note 3 Active could be right for you. Or it could just be a bulky monstrosity - we're not sure.

Check back for more on these new Active variants in the coming weeks and months. We'll keep you posted.