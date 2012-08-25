Samsung: Apple verdict could cost consumers

Samsung believes Apple has gained an unfair monopoly following its crushing courtroom defeat.

The Korean brand has been fighting tooth and nail to convince the jury it hasn't wilfully copied Apple products, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

It's not yet known whether this will affect its products around the world that are subject to other court cases, but in the US Samsung is dismayed:

"Today's verdict should not be viewed as a win for Apple, but as a loss for the American consumer.

"It will lead to fewer choices, less innovation, and potentially higher prices. It is unfortunate that patent law can be manipulated to give one company a monopoly over rectangles with rounded corners, or technology that is being improved every day by Samsung and other companies."

Fighting for the right to…make adjacent designs

Samsung is still staunchly defending its design choices, and ahead of an appeal says it will continue to vigorously 'offer choice'.

"Consumers have the right to choices, and they know what they are buying when they purchase Samsung products.

"This is not the final word in this case or in battles being waged in courts and tribunals around the world, some of which have already rejected many of Apple's claims. Samsung will continue to innovate and offer choices for the consumer."

From The Verge