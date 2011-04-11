Police checks for stolen mobiles given speed increase

Police in the UK can now check if a mobile phone has been stolen in a matter of seconds, thanks to easier access to the National Mobile Phone Register (NMPR).

Before the NPIA (National Policing Improvement Agency) made tweaks to the NMPR, it would take police up to 20 minutes to see if a phone was stolen.

But the new system sees the NMPR integrated into the Police National Computer (PNC), so police officers can use their PDAs to check if a mobile has been half-inched.

To sum up for initialisation fans: a PC can now access the NMPR through the PNC on their PDA thanks to upgrades to the service made by the NPIA.

Innovate, develop and deliver

"This is another example of how the NPIA continues to innovate, develop and deliver improvement to the police service to help frontline officers fight crime," said Tom McArthur, NPIA Director of Operations.

"With tens of thousands of mobiles being stolen every year across the country, mobile phone theft is a significant problem. However, by helping forces use the National Mobile Phone Register more efficiently, this improvement should help police officers provide a better service to the public and recover more of their stolen and lost mobile phones."

According to recent statistics 350,000 mobile phones are stolen in the UK each year, with 80,000 of these occurring in London.

Via PA