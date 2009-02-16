Nokia unleashes dual keyboard E75

Nokia has unveiled its latest flagship device in the its E-Series range, the E75, with both a sliding keyboard and a keypad for easy text input.

The phone will be available from next month, the handset will retail for €375 (c£336) before subsidy and tax, and Nokia has said it can be pre-ordered from tomorrow.

The handset will allow users to easily set up email in three easy steps, by putting in their address and password, meaning multiple accounts can be used on the phone.

There's a 3.2MP camera with LED flash and auto focus, as well as a standard 3.5mm headphone jack for media playback.

Overtly Ovi

It has integration with all Nokia's Ovi services (including the forthcoming Ovi Store) as well as an aGPS for location-based fun.

There's a paltry 50MB of onboard storage, although as usual it will be using a buldled 4Gb microSD card in the box.

The screen is a 2.4-inch QVGA effort, and connectivity comes in both 3.5G HSDPA and Wi-Fi flavours, with Bluetooth A2DP signalling Nokia's attempts to bring this phone outside of the realm of the boring business user.

Nokia has also merged all the email programs, both personal and corporate, into one email inbox, as well as keeping hold of the work and personal life separation feature (essentially turning off email when you want to forget about the office).

The handset might not be the most unexpected of phones to emanate from Mobile World Congress this year, as it has been leaked for some time on the internet.

But following on from the successful E71, Nokia believes it has made "the best email device Nokia has ever done. Period." Shocking.