New software will allow Met police to instantly extract smartphone data

Met Police will be able to raid your phone within minutes. Convenient

The Metropolitan Police will introduce new forensic software, which will allow it to extract information from a suspect's mobile phone within minutes.

The Aesco Software will be able to quickly obtain call and messaging data, even if the SIM card is locked, meaning the boys in blue won't have to send the device off to the crime lab for weeks at a time.

To be implemented across several London boroughs, the new tool will be mainly used to gain evidence on burglaries and petty crimes, and then used to gain convictions in court.

The aim is to lube the cogs of justice and solve crimes with greater speed. It'll also mean the (alleged) thieving rapscallions won't be without their phones for weeks at a time, but that's less of a concern.

Off the RIM

Although the software can penetrate locked devices by by-passing the SIM-unlock code, it may struggle with gaining access to the traditionally more secure BlackBerry platform.

Of course, with BlackBerrys and, in particular the BBM service, blamed for the UK riots in 2011, the cops will be particularly keen to crack those berrys.

BlackBerrys are "an interesting challenge", says Andy Gill, chief executive of the Radio Tactics mobile forensics firm, which built the software.

"They're built from the ground up to be secure, which isn't true for other phones which are more aimed at the consumer."

So, let the BBM-inspired crime spree commence.

Via: Guardian