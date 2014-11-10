Microsoft Lumia 940 could be one of the first phones to sport Gorilla Glass 4

Since dropping the Nokia brand, it seems Microsoft has been hard at work building new Lumia devices. Not only are we expecting the first non-Nokia Lumia to touch down tomorrow, but we may have just seen specs for the flagship Lumia 940.

According to a list of specifications apparently leaked from a Nokia supplier factory, the Lumia 940 could be shaping up to be a pretty powerful handset.

The authenticity of the leaked spec lists hasn't been confirmed yet, so the information here should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, the specs don't seem unrealistic.

Great specs, amazing camera

According to the leak the Lumia 940 will come with a 5-inch display with a 1080p resolution that'll be protected with a Gorilla Glass 4 protective screen.

Gorilla Glass 4 doesn't actually exist yet, but we know it's coming, so this new Lumia could be one of the first phones to make use of it.

The processor of the Lumia 940 will apparently be a 2.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 that will be backed up with a hefty 3GB of RAM.

The Lumia 940 will also allegedly come with a new PureView camera with a 24 megapixel resolution that will be able to shoot 4K video at 60fps. The front-facing camera will apparently be a decent 5MP snapper as well.

The dimensions will be 137 x 71 x 8.9mm and it'll supposedly weigh 149g. According to the leaked specs the Lumia 940 will run the as-yet unreleased Windows Phone 10 mobile operating system. If true, it means we probably won't be seeing this handset for a while.

Read our review of Microsoft's current flagship, the Lumia 930

Via PhoneArena