Microsoft fixes new app bug Windows Phone store

It's all fine and dandy in the Windows Phone store again

Microsoft has managed to fix the issue on its Windows Phone store which left some users unable to download and install recently added applications.

We reported the problem earlier this week, which resulted in Microsoft temporarily stopping new apps from being published on the store, as it looked into the bug.

Turned out the issue was with older handsets which hadn't been upgraded to Windows Phone 7.5, with a digital certificate not allowing them to download apps which had just been added to the store.

"It will take a day or two"

In a post on the Windows Phone Developer blog, Todd Brix explained that the digital certificate had been fixed, but warned that users may not see the results of the repair immediaty.

Brix wrote: "It will take a day or two for the repair to fully deploy and newly-published apps to begin appearing in Marketplace again."

And for all the developers eagerly waiting for their brand-spanking-new app to be added to the store, Brix had this to say: "If your app was in the process of being published, you don't need to take any action.

"We have applied the fix and the app will continue through the certification and publishing workflow as normal."

From Windows Phone blog via Engadget