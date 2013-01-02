LG planning full HD smartphone for MWC 2013

Not wanting to be left out of the next-gen smartphone game, LG is apparently working on a super-sized smartphone of its own, and plans to get it into pockets as quickly as possible.

According to ET News, the Korean manufacturer will launch a full HD, 5.5-inch handset at MWC 2013 in Barcelona at the end of February, with the phone apparently landing in stores just days later – reminiscent of Apple.

There's little else to go on in terms of specifications, but the report does mention that Pantech is the firm behind the 1080p screen.

Super size me

2013 looks to be the year of the big-screened, high resolution display with the HTC J Butterfly/DNA Droid already on the market in some regions and the Sony Xperia Z, ZTE Nubia Z5 and Huawei Ascend D2 all hotly rumoured to follow suit, so it's no surprise LG is getting in on the act.

A reason why LG might be looking to get the phone out the door so soon after its announcement is the fact it looks set to be late to the party again, with its competitors announcing rival handsets next week at CES 2013– lets just hope it's not a repeat of the Optimus 4X HD.

There's currently no word on the handset's price or availability globally (obviously, given it's essentially fictional right now), but TechRadar will be coming to you live from MWC 2013 with all the latest news on LG's hottest handsets.

From ET News via Android Authority