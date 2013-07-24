Identified PAYG deals in bagging area as Sainsbury's launches mobile network

Mobile by Sainsbury's, the supermarket's Vodafone-partnered network, has launched today, hoping to entice you with some tasty pay as you go deals.

The handsets on offer aren't anything to write home about but the SIM deals do look pretty good. The Basic bundle gives you 8p per minute calls, 4p texts and 50p for 25MB of data per day.

Then there are three 30-day options - £10, £15, and £20 - all with varying minutes and data, but with unlimited texts across the board.

Plus, you get Nectar points when you top up. Just like on Tesco Mobile but, you know, totally different.

