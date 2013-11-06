HTC One Android 4.3 Jelly Bean update lands in UK

Android 4.4 KitKat might have just launched with the Google Nexus 5, but as with seemingly all Android updates, other handsets are still waiting for the older software.

We reported the other day that Android 4.4 KitKat will arrive to HTC One handsets in January, but with many of HTC's flagships still running 4.2, the update to 4.3 should help to keep users happy over the Christmas period.

HTC's UK Twitter feed announced that the OTA update which also brings across the updated Sense 5.5 UI - the same UI as found on the HTC One Max.

Slowly but surely

As with all updates, these will hit network free handsets to start, with network providers still needing to run their own tests.

The updated Sense 5.5 brings across an improved version of HTC's BlinkFeed, with the ability to disable it. Other features include updated HTC Zoe, and the ability to make animated GIFs.

Android 4.3 also brings its own features, including multiple users, an updated keyboard and camera, and OpenGL:ES 3.0.