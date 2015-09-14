Here's proof people are mental about the iPhone 6S

In case you were wondering how many people are interested in the iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus, here's a hint: pre-order sales are likely to beat last year's iPhone 6 sales.

While we don't know exactly how many pre-orders have been made for the new iPhones this past weekend yet, Apple has revealed that it's "on pace" to surpass the first weekend pre-order sales for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Last year, first weekend pre-order sales reached 10 million, with a record-breaking 4 million pre-orders made within the first 24 hours.

Bigger and better?

Apple announced the new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, which come with improved specs as well as 3D Touch tech, last Wednesday. The new handsets are available in the usual gold, space gray and silver, as well as a new rose gold color.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said: "Customer response to iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus has been extremely positive and preorders this weekend were very strong around the world."

And interestingly, Muller noted that pre-orders for the larger iPhone 6S Plus have been "exceptionally strong".

Currently, if you're ordering from Apple's store, there's a two- to three-week wait for the iPhone 6S Plus to ship out, while the iPhone 6S is expected to start shipping out September 25.