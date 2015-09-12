iPhone 6S and 6S Plus pre-order: How to get Apple's new phones

Update: iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus pre-order is underway! The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus release is officially slated for September 25, but why not reserve your phone ahead of time? Read on for tips on how to pre-order the new iPhones plus price and carrier details.

Apple unveiled the long-awaited iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, the phones that will take the candle from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, on Wednesday, and almost immediately the questions were, when and where can I get them?

Fear not, gentle reader, we've got you covered.

Below you'll find every place you can pick up the new iPhones when they launch on September 25 plus iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus pre-order details and tips. We've also got the rundown on pricing and Apple's new iPhone Upgrade Program.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus price

A special note on pricing: Since most major carriers have done away with two-year contracts, which allowed for lower phone prices that factored in contract subsidies, the costs of the new iPhones reflect new monthly payment plans offered by carriers (and now, Apple).

Across the board the iPhone 6S costs $649, $749 and $849 for 16GB, 64GB and 128GB models, respectively, while the iPhone 6S Plus costs $749, $849 and $949 for the same size configurations. What you actually end up paying every month will depend on your carrier and your plan.

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus pre-order details

The new iPhones start life on the product cycle this Saturday, September 12, at 12:01am PT. That's when they go up for pre-order on Apple's website and through carriers directly. Demand will likely be high, as it usually is for new iPhone releases, though by the same token Apple has also done a decent job in recent releases at managing supply to meet demand.

If you really, really want a new iPhone, pre-ordering a good bet to secure your device early.

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus pre-order tips

Here's some pre-order advice from Mobile Editor Matt Swider: the best way to set yourself up for pre-order success is to download the Apple Store app on iOS. It tends to work best on an iPad, by the way. The app, Swider says, got him and two roommates into the pre-order stream more quickly than Apple's website. Because of the number of users coming on at once, the website has historically lagged.

When you purchase an iPhone from Apple, you have to enter in some information about your wireless account. You can enter it ahead of time and save for later so you're ready to go when the time comes.

To enter your wireless account info now head to the online Apple Store and select iPhone 6S along the top product choices. Click on Models & Pricing (an easy-to-spot blue button). There will be some blue linked text under the pre-order information, and it's through the linked option to "Get ready now" that you can enter and save your carrier information.

In the Apple Store App, you can click "Get ready to pre-order iPhone 6S" and enter your wireless account details. Select "Remember Me," and all the information will be stored so it's ready to go when you're ready to pre-order.