Here are the 8 key moments from Apple's iPhone 6S launch

Boy, did Apple have plenty to show off today. Both of the new iPhones - the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus - are now out in the open for all to gawk over until they release on September 25.

The completely overhauled Apple TV was unveiled today, too. Apple CEO Tim Cook said on stage that he thinks "the future of the television is apps," and that's what Apple's new set-top box is all about.

And, of course, we can't forget the iPad Pro, Apple's "WTF?" announcement for this year, and a worthy one at that. It's unabashedly a Surface Pro 3 killer, and that shows with a Jobs-defying stylus and a rivaling keyboard cover, the Smart Keyboard.

But we all know the highlights, and I'll get into those momentarily, so what about the less … bombastic takeaways? You know, the things that Apple executives said (or didn't say) in between those sizzle reels.

These are the moments from Apple's September 9 event worth hanging onto just as much as Apple's shiny new pieces of gadgetry.