Google is bringing its 360-degree films to the iPhone

It may have taken two years, but Google has finally launched its 360-degree video and film app, Spotlight Stories, on iOS.

Originally developed by Motorola as a "new storytelling platform," the app was introduced by Google in late 2013 for Motorola phones, only expanding to include all Android devices earlier this year.

The app features 2D and 3D animated films, including 'Windy' which was made by ex-Pixar folk, and a new live-action film 'Help', made by Fast and the Furious franchise director Justin Lin.

Spotlight Stories is available from the App Store on devices that have iOS 8.0 or higher. The app and all videos are free, though it should be noted that Google may start charging for the films, as the app says 'Help' is only "free for a limited time."

A 360-focus

Earlier this year, Google added 360-degree video functionality to YouTube, where a user could use their keyboard to view videos from all angles

You can also view these clips using Google Cardboard or other similar VR headset for a full VR experience.

The 360-degree films in Spotlight Stories doesn't currently have the option to use Google Cardboard or any other virtual reality headset, meaning you won't get a full "immersive" VR experience, but it is does still promote a new filming method.

Google explains that Spotlight Sphere uses "360° spherical cinema-quality video, sound sphere audio, and sensor fusion techniques."

This means that you can hold up your handset or tablet, and move it around full 360-degrees to view the films from any angle.

Google is expected to release some of its Spotlight Stories films on YouTube sometime this year as well.

Via TechCrunch