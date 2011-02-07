Find out how much your old mobile is worth

Find out how much your old mobile phone is worth, with TechRadar!

Our microsite can help our users sell their old mobile phone for the best possible price.

Just enter your mobile's name to compare the various prices offered, from a variety of phone recyclers, then sell your phone for the best price.

Prices are sourced from all the major phone recycling sites, and are constantly updated so readers can maximise the value of their old phone.

For example, the 8 GB iPhone 3G S is currently fetching around £185.

Click here to get started.