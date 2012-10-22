EE 4G tariffs leaked – and they're not shocking

The prices for EE's eagerly anticipated 4G tariffs have leaked online, with a source claiming they'll come in multiple flavours.

Update: Stuff has now removed its article from its website, tweeting this explanation: "Our EE story (now unpublished) was an anonymous tip-off – always a bit flaky. EE called and said our facts were wrong" - questionable sources will always be questionable.

Speaking to Stuff, the source revealed that users wanting a slice of the 4G action would have to fork out a £5 monthly access fee on top of a 3G tariff, with that fee lowered to £3 for business users - whether that includes any data allowance or just the chance to have a 4G connection we don't know.

Apparently customers will be able to choose from 1GB, 8GB, 16GB and a massive 128GB of data a month, however be warned as the 128GB package is likely to cost a staggering £160 per month – ouch.

All will be revealed tomorrow

And it looks like EE is set to announce its 4G tariffs tomorrow, after sending a tweet to a follower on Twitter saying "the tariff information should be available by the 23rd October."

We hope this is correct, as we've been waiting a while for the pricing of the UK's first 4G network, with fingers firmly crossed that it won't be eye-wateringly expensive.

EE's 4G launch devices have already been announced, with customers able to choose from the Samsung Galaxy S3 LTE, HTC One XL, Huawei Ascend P1 LTE and iPhone 5, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 LTE and Nokia Lumia 920 coming in a few weeks time.

