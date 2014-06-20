Android 4.4.4 update sneaks out with tightened security

Just a couple of weeks after Google started to push out its Android 4.4.3 update it's already following up with another in the form of Android 4.4.4 KitKat.

Hitting the search giant's Nexus devices first, owners of the Nexus 5 can expect the over the air (OTA) update to land on their devices very soon after XDA forum members noticed the new software.

By the looks of things it's just the Nexus 5 getting the 4.4.4 treatment at the moment and our in-office Nexus 7 is yet to receive the update, so you may need a little patience.

You can expect the 4.4.4 update to also come to the Nexus 4, 7 and 10 in due course.

This is a small software update which doesn't bring any major new features or changes, with a Google employee revealing it mainly contains a few security patches.

Via AndroidCentral