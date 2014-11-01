HTC's new Rapid Charger cuts certain phones' charging time by 40%

Most people are content to simply plug their smartphone into a charger when they go to bed, unhook it in the morning, and maybe give it another boost in the car on the way home.

But charging tech is improving in leaps and bounds lately, and HTC has just upped the ante with its new Rapid Charger 2.0.

The HTC Rapid Charger 2.0 works with any microUSB-charging handset, but certain HTC flagships will benefit from a 40% faster charge, the company says.

These include the HTC One M8, HTC One E8, HTC One Remix, HTC One M8 Harmon Kardon Edition, and HTC Desire Eye.

Charged up

The HTC Rapid Charger 2.0 uses Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 tech, which the chip maker unveiled earlier this year.

It follows in the footsteps of Motorola's Turbo Charger, which can reportedly give phones like the Google Nexus 6 and the Motorola Droid Turbo eight hours of juice after just 15 minutes plugged in.

That's a lot more than a 40% increase in charging efficiency, so it appears Motorola may have HTC beat in this department.

For a while it seemed like wireless charging was going to be the new hot thing, but if it takes plugging a gadget in to get charging speeds like that then the future may be wired after all.

Via Ubergizmo