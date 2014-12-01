10 things to say to Cortana to get a bit of Christmas cheer

With advent calendars already being opened and the third month of carols in shops arriving, it's fair to say that we can start thinking about Christmas, and if you own a Windows Phone with Cortana then you could have a bit more festive cheer.
Microsoft has given its personal digital assistant a Christmas update that brings a few special responses if you say certain things to her.
So what exactly will elicit a response? Here's the list:
· Do you like Christmas?
· Happy Christmas!
· Tell me a Christmas Cracker Joke
· Do you want anything from Santa?
· On the first day of Christmas
· Humbug!
· Happy Hanukkah
· Happy Kwanzaa
· Happy holidays