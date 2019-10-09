Philips 4K TVs are up to £200 off at Amazon, well before Black Friday

Philips 4K TVs are just the latest sets to benefit from Amazon’s ongoing sales, with some notable price cuts knocking up to £200 off certain Philips televisions.

Philips 6814, 6504 and 6745 models are all seeing substantial discounts – especially notable for the extensive format support all three televisions share. Each set comes with support for Dolby Vision HDR, the competing HDR10+ standard, and Dolby Atmos audio, making for a fleshed-out HDR offering that won’t have you struggling to play or find compatible content for your 4K TV.

Here are the best 65 inch 4K TVs, whatever the price

We expect we might see some larger discounts the closer we get to Black Friday UK and Cyber Monday, and we recommend you keep an eye on our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals if you’re looking for a truly whopping discount.

That said, you never know what the discounts are going to be like, and if £100-£200 off a Philips 4K TV is tempting enough for you, you can find the discounted sets below.

Philips 6814 Ambilight 4K HDR TV £899 £699 at Amazon

This 65-inch television has broad HDR support, with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR10, plus Dolby Atmos audio to boot. Ambilight technology will also project onscreen colors on the wall around your television for a truly cinematic movie night in. £200 off.

View Deal

The Philips TV deals are live now and run until midnight on October 14, meaning you've got a few days to get your purchases in. To see what other new sets are incoming, too, have a look at our 2019 Philips TV guide.